Samsung ready to bring 108 MP to another mid-range | Rumor

It could come next month Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, the (biannual) update to the project presented last October. And it would do so with a crackling specification: The main camera could go close to doubling the resolution, going from the Galaxy M52 5G’s 64 megapixels to the 108 megapixels that rumors attribute to Galaxy M53 5G.

It would be a significant passage, because it would demonstrate how specifications that until recently were the prerogative of the top of the range can finish in a short time in the cheaper market segments. This was made evident a few days ago by the Galaxy A73 5G, whose four-element rear camera group features a 108-megapixel main sensor. Arriving on the Galaxy M53 5G, which in principle should have a lower list price than the Galaxy A73 5G, Samsung would once again certify its commitment to improve (albeit quickly) the Galaxy of every price range.

UP THE CAMERAS, DOWN THE RESOLUTION. AND ON THE CHIP YOU CHANGE

The rumor about Galaxy M53 5G does not try to anticipate only the main camera. Compared to the current smartphone, as can be seen from the rendering finished in the hands of indiscretions, the number of cameras on the back it should go 3 to 4, but, said of the main 108 MP, the ultra wide angle and the macro could follow the reverse process, that is to have a lower resolution of the 12 and 5 megapixels of Galaxy M52 5G. The rumors point to at least one other change in the handover between M52 5G and M53 5G.

The Galaxy M53 5G chip is expected to be the MediaTek Dimensity 900, when Samsung currently uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G. Two chips almost equivalent, at least looking at the known specifications: both are made with a 6-nanometer production process, are octa cores, and boast a maximum frequency of 2.4 GHz, only that the American chip reaches it with the contribution of the four high-performance Kryo 670 cores while the Taiwanese one with two Cortex-A78. Small difference on the base frequency: 2 GHz on the MediaTek chip, 1.8 GHz on the Qualcomm.

For the rest, even if the rumor is silent, Galaxy M53 5G should replicate the main features of the predecessor including the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display at 120 Hz, the 5,000 mAh battery with “fast” charging at 25 watts and should arrive with the recent One UI 4.1 interface based on Android 12. To understand if it will be marketed in Europe and how the company intends to move on the subject of updates, having announced together with the Galaxy S22 the extension of support.