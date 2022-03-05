Samsung promises to stop slowing down 10,000 popular apps

Owners of the Samsung Galaxy S22 have not taken too well the news that Samsung slows down the performance of 10,000 applications. The person in charge is Game Optimization Service (GOS) which comes pre-installed on many Galaxy phones.

Benchmark tool developers haven’t taken it well either, and recently Geekbench has removed all results of Samsung’s flagships from its database.

Fortunately, Samsung is trying to solve the slowdown issue by giving users the option to prioritize app performance.

According to a report from XDA Developers Samsung has announced that it is working on a software update that will add a performance priority mode to the Game Launcher app and will roll it out as soon as possible.

Along with the announcement, the company explained that GOS app is supposed to optimize GPU and CPU performance to avoid overheating issues during long mobile gaming sessions.

However, users of the Korean technology forum Meeco have observed that the GOS app has slowed down the performance of not only mobile games but also other entertainment and social media apps on Galaxy S22 series phones.

According to the Korean blog ship, Samsung is conducting an internal investigation into the consequences of the slowdown issue and the controversy surrounding it. That could end up changing how the company handles situations like this in the future, in an attempt to avoid bad PR.



