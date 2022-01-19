Samsung presents the Exynos 2200, but there are still many questions to be resolved

Last week, Samsung did not present the chip Exynos 2200 as expected, but the company promised that it would debut alongside its next device, presumably the Galaxy S22.

However, the company did not want to wait until then and today it has offered us a preview of the chip, although with more questions than certainties.

The Exynos 2200 incorporates a Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU manufactured by AMD, which uses the same RDNA 2 architecture as AMD’s Radeon desktop GPUs.

Not only is it Samsung’s first chip with AMD-provided graphics, but it’s also ray tracing compatible, a technology that until now was exclusive to PCs and consoles.

Like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the new Exynos 2200 is built on a 4nm process with a Cortex X2 CPU (for high-performance single-threading), three Cortex A710 cores, and four Cortex A510 cores (for low-power tasks). ).

Now Samsung has not revealed no information on the performance to be expected from the new chip. We don’t know the CPU or GPU clock rate, or what improvements Samsung has made over its latest chip, the Exynos 2100.

Last week, a rumor pointed to thermal problems that could delay the launch of the Exynos 2200, but the company denied them and said that the chip was ready for its official debut.