Samsung presents new and powerful laptops, the best on the market?

The Samsung company has announced new laptops that show that its commitment to this market segment is revitalized after a somewhat apathetic time (at least in Spain). The equipment that it puts on the market arrives with the aim of being a good solution for all types of users, without forgetting a striking design and, always, using Windows 11. The models we are talking about are the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro. All of them have some virtues that are remarkable, such as being able to be considered ultra-thin and good power, since they are firmly committed to the most modern Intel processors. Therefore, we are talking about equipment that, in principle, should serve both those who work and those who are studying. The laptop designed to work Pivoting on the vPro security platform so that everything is always under control, one of the things that ensures the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business is that you can be productive practically anywhere, since its weight is barely 1.51 kilos. This, added to the fact that its thickness of 19.92 millimeters makes it very clear that you can carry this equipment from one place to another with great comfort. Its screen is 14 inches with Full HD resolution, so it works for everything, the processors it uses are Intel Core i3, i5 and also i7. To this we must add that the RAM ranges from 8 to 64 GB, depending on the needs, and the storage is always an SSD type that ensures excellent working speed, integrating 1 TB disks. With an autonomy that reaches 10 hours without problems and without missing a fast charge of up to 65W, it should be noted that in terms of connectivity there is both WiFi 6 and the possibility of getting models that include 4G to always be connected. Without missing HDMI and stereo speakers, its arrival on the market has been confirmed in April and prices are yet to be confirmed. Laptops for all audiences Two are the models that the Korean company has presented and that, due to their quality, aims to compete with the best models that Apple or Lenovo have on the market. The new devices are the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. Both have an almost ridiculous weight, since it is less than a kilo, so they are ideal for use in mobile conditions. Other options they share are integrating a fingerprint reader and being able to use the S Pen stylus to perform freehand actions, since the screens they use are touch screens. This is the most important thing in each of them. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 13.3 or 15.6-inch screens with AMOLED panel and Full HD resolution Windows 11 operating system Twelfth-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors RAM from 8 to 32 GB Intel Iris Xe graphics SSD storage up to 1 TB Connectivity : Wi-Fi 6; Bluetooth 5.1; USB Type-C; data up to 5G; HDMI; and headphone jack Battery: up to 68 Wh Stereo speakers signed by AKG Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 13.3 or 15.6-inch screens with AMOLED panel, 500 nits brightness and Full HD resolution Windows 11 operating system 12th-grade Intel Core i5 and i7 processors generation RAM memory from 8 to 32 GB Intel Iris Xe graphics SSD storage up to 1 TB Connectivity: WiFi 6; Bluetooth 5.1; USB Type-C; data up to 5G; HDMI; and headphone jackCompatible with S PenBattery: up to 68 WhStereo speakers signed by AKG In what has to do with the price and availability of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, it is located in the month of April 2022 with prices ranging from 749 to the 1,299 euros depending on the configuration. >