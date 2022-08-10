Samsung presents its new foldable Galaxy Z Flip4

- Advertisement -

Samsung has just presented the Z folding mobile at the ‘Unpacked’ event that we are offering you live. As expected, it is a enhanced evolution from a series that stands out for a “shell” type design that became popular years ago, but that the South Korean firm recovered (quite rightly) for its most compact folding mobile.

The key of the Galaxy Z Flip4 remains “a glass that bends”as defined by the manufacturer of the ultra-thin glass cover that it uses to protect its main screen, an impressive flexible AMOLED that repeats size at 6.7 inches, resolution and refresh rate of 120 Hz. The outer screen is also identical, a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED with 260 x 512 pixels.

Sections such as resistance and robustness are very important in folding devices and Samsung has been improving them since the original version. Now, it has improved the hinge again, reduced in size to achieve a smaller footprint when folded. With the slimmer hinge, straighter edges and the contrast of the lacquered glass on the rear panel with the shiny metal frames, its design is the most refined of the series seen so far.

and also added IPX8 water resistance with immersion up to 1.5 meters in fresh water for up to 30 minutes. It is the first folding with this degree of resistance.

The internal hardware will be updated with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC and will offer configurations with up to 512 GB of capacity, with 8 GB of RAM.

To highlight the increase in battery that goes from 3,330 mAh at 3,700mAh with fast charging it can recharge to 50% charge in about 30 minutes. In terms of connectivity, it has improved with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2in addition to 5G and LTE.

From what we see, the camera configuration is identical to that of the Flip3. Dual sensor in the main with 12 MP ultra wide angle camera

F2.2; pixel size: 1.12μm; FOV: 123° and 12 MP Pixel Dual AF main camera; OIS; F1.8; pixel size: 1.8μm; FOV: 83°. The selfie camera is 10 MP, F2.4; pixel size: 1.22μm; FOV: 80°.

Galaxy Z Flip4: Specifications

screens 6.7-inch folding (1,080 x 2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X at 120 hertz with Gorilla Glass + 1.9 inches (260 x 512 pixels). chipsets Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Memory 8GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage 128, 256, or 512 gigabytes of UFS 3.1 storage Frontal camera 10MP F2.4; pixel size: 1.22μm; FOV: 80° Rear camera 12 MP F2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Camera; pixel size: 1.12μm; FOV: 123°

12 MP Dual Pixel AF main camera; OIS; F1.8; pixel size: 1.8μm; FOV: 83° connectivity 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6, NFC, USB Type-C Drums 3,700 milliamps with fast charging and wireless charging Operating system Android 12L customized with the OneUI layer Dimensions 71.9 × 84.9 × 17.1 mm (closed) – 166 x 72.2 x 6.9 millimeters (open) Weight 187 grams

Running Android 12L and Samsung’s One UI layer, the Galaxy Z Flip4 will be pre-orderable in select countries starting August 10 and will be available in the United States, South Korea, and select European countries. from August 26 with starting price in €1,099.

Customers who reserve a Galaxy Z Flip4 will receive a free one-year subscription to Samsung Care+, which offers protection against drops and screen cracks with Samsung support in 51 countries. It must be said that the color options have been expanded to Pink Gold and BlueBora, in addition to the previous Purple and Graphite.

The lineup expansion that re Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition, already available in 28 countries around the world, allows up to 75 different color combinations of the glass and frames, allowing users to have complete control over the appearance of your devices.

Summary. Without any revolution, it is a improved evolution of the Flip3, which was already among the compact folding shell-type design the rival to beat. And the same can be said of this Galaxy Z Flip4.