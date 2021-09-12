Samsung presents a folding screen perfect for watching movies from your mobile

The Korean manufacturer has always been a benchmark in the field of mobile screens. To begin with, its AMOLED technology has demonstrated a more than deserved hegemony, thanks to its pure blacks to offer an image quality beyond any doubt. And then there is its line of folding phones, with the Samsung Galay Z Fold3 as a great exponent, and which enjoys a prestige in the sector. To the point that Samsung dominates the market for smartphones with a folding screen with an iron fist. But that doesn’t mean the Seoul-based firm is sitting idly by. Nothing is further from reality. Samsung Display, the South Korean company’s screen division, does not stop working on new prototypes with which to take a new leap in quality. And now they have just made 2D content much more “immersive”. Samsung surprises with its stretchable screen And, taking advantage of the Global Tech Korea 2021 fair, one of the most important events in the technology sector, the Seoul-based firm has taken advantage of this perfect frame to show a stretchable screen prototype that achieves a “ more immersive viewing experience than conventional screens ”as stated by the Asian company. As you can see in the video that heads these lines, Samsung’s stretchable screen can be adapted to the content to add an additional dimension with simply spectacular results. In the case of the prototype that Samsung has presented during its participation in the Global Tech Korea 2021 fair, it should be noted that it is a model with a 15-inch diagonal. It must be taken into account that there is a lot of work ahead before this product can finally see the light, since there are different aspects to be polished, such as the fragility of the panel, but it is a first step to see what awaits us in the future . The South Korean-based company has claimed that these stretchable screens could be used in all kinds of scenarios. For example, they consider that the wearables market, the automobile industry or the telephony sector will be the great beneficiaries of a screen technology that could be the next great revolution.