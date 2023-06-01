Samsung prepares its apps for One UI 6.0: beta 1 could be close | Rumor

- Advertisement -

A couple of weeks ago it was written that probably the One UI 6.0 was already being tested on the Galaxy S23 range and on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and . The indiscretion was born from an enthusiast, @tarunvats33 on Twitter, which he had found on Samsung servers an unreleased beta firmware which should have been the first beta of One UI 6.0 evidently entrusted to a handful of trusted men based in Seoul for the very first tests of the version beta alpha.

Now it is again @tarunvats33 to return to the subject with a new indiscretion. It seems that Samsung has started updating pre-installed Galaxy apps to make them compatible and consistent with and to One UI 6.0 and , the version of the robot on which it will be based. In fact, when the first beta of the new interface arrives, if the standard apps on the Galaxy, beyond color consistency and appearance in general, were not compatible with the new “environment”, various types of problems would arise. for which Samsung sooner or later will have to make them compatible.

From the enthusiast’s account, the operation would have already started: Samsung would have already started prepare apps for the first beta of Android 14/One UI 6.0. The user has attached a screenshot of an update to the One UI calculator app in which One UI 6.0 is mentioned under the news item. Samsung explains in the changelog that the update adjusts the colors of the app to the new environment, but of course there would also be a deeper adjustment.

Colleagues of sammobile.com add that there is no trace of this update in their devices, so this rumor too, like the previous one on One UI 6.0 and all the rumors in general, should be taken with the benefit of the doubt.

However, if Samsung had actually started adapting its apps to the new user interface it means that the debut of the first beta of One UI 6.0 it’s not that far: @tarunvats33 believes that the time may already be ripe at end of June or in first days of July, which would translate into a further advance compared to the past. The first beta of One UI 5.0 arrived in August last year, that of One UI 4 in September 2021, if the developer release of One UI 6.0 arrived in July, Samsung would bring its times even closer to those of Google. the “designer” of major Android releases.

But in the current narrative Of self there are quite a few, so deluding yourself could be counterproductive. Something about One UI 6.0, however, sooner or later will have to move, so soon to the elements we already have, others should be added and the panorama and perspectives will acquire clarity, in one sense or another.