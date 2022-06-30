Samsung prepares a Galaxy A Fold for the equivalent of 700 euros according to ETNews

- Advertisement -

Samsung appears to be working on its first affordable foldable smartphone, which will fall under the Galaxy A family.

According to Korean sources, the foldable is in development and will arrive in 2024 with a price that will be a fraction of the Galaxy Z Fold3.

According to ETNewsThis foldable, which for now is known as Galaxy A Fold, is expected to have a price of around one million won. That is equivalent to around 700 euros and would be the cheapest folding phone on the market at that price.

Supposedly, the Galaxy A Fold is in development and is scheduled to arrive in 2024. Befitting its price, the foldable can be expected to miss out on some “advanced features” usually available on higher-end phones.

An affordable flip phone will probably be well received. Last year, according to OdysseyThe Galaxy Z Flip3 sold 4.6 million units worldwide, compared to 2.5 million for the much more expensive Galaxy Z Fold3, showing a strong market preference for the cheaper foldable device.