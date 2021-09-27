Samsung prepares a big surprise during the presentation of the Galaxy S22

There is less left for the Asian manufacturer to present its new generation of flagships. The expected Samsung Galaxy S22 are just around the corner, expected to be unveiled sometime next January 2022. And it looks like there will be a big surprise with the S22 series. More than anything because could take advantage to present a Samsung Galaxy Note with these terminals.

It is not the first time we have heard rumors about the possibility that the Samsung Galaxy Note returned to the catalog of the Asian manufacturer. The main problem that the Korean firm faces is that it does not know how to fit this phablet into its complete portfolio.

Now, through a message posted by a well-known leakster, it appears that the Seoul-based firm will take advantage of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 to introduce a new Galaxy Note phone.

The Galaxy Note family would join the Galaxy S series

Oops, OnLeaks confirmed the S22 Pro name so I guess I will do the rest: – S22 + = S22 Pro- S22 Ultra = Note22 UltraYep, you heard it right. S22 Ultra might actually be called as the Note22 Ultra! (A bit warning below) pic.twitter.com/ivqDDFat2Q

– Chun (@ chunvn8888) September 25, 2021

As you can see in the message posted by the user @ chunvn8888, The Samsung Galaxy Note would be presented alongside the Samsung Galaxy S22. And beware, this would include name changes. For example, you could change the name of the Galaxy S22 + to the Galaxy S22 Pro, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra could be renamed the Galaxy Note 22 Ultra.

In this way, the Korean manufacturer would change the name of some of its main flagships to make room for the Samsung Galaxy Note, a terminal that marked a before and after in the sector, and that continues to have a legion of followers behind it. .

And it is true that the concept offered by the Samsung Galaxy Note no longer makes any sense with phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which would be the equivalent of the acclaimed phablet of the Seoul-based giant.

Of course, Samsung knows this and for this reason decided to abandon its beloved Galaxy Note series. What they did not expect is that so many users will demand the return of a family of terminals that continues to have many followers.

Remember that the Samsung Galaxy Note stood out year after year for the size of its screen. An element that in the past made a difference, but that today does not make sense due to the increase in the screen diagonal in all ranges.

But swapping the Galaxy S22 Ultra for a Samsung Galaxy Note is a good way to give a second chance to a line of terminals that historically has always been a resounding bestseller.

