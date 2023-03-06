Samsung: Pokémon and Star Wars themed covers and accessories for Flip 4 and more

- Advertisement -

With the holidays getting closer and closer, Samsung prepares to face them with one renewed series of accessories for many of its productsalthough unfortunately these they do not appear to be intended for the Italian market. Such a pity, because the house in Seoul has recently proposed a accessories collection for Galaxy Z Flip 4 (here our review), and Watch 5 and for most Galaxy Buds headphones (Live, Buds 2 and 2 Pro) Star Wars themed.

As you can see from the image that you find just below, the headphones can count on a particular case with the logo of a Stormtrooper, while for the smartwatches we find Star Wars-themed straps and covers that reflect the white and orange color that characterizes this collection . As for the Flip 4, however, we find both a new strap that can be used with the dedicated case, and a new ring case. All Star Wars-themed accessories are priced the same as the traditional versions and are available in the United States.

Furthermore, starting from December 26, Samsung will also bring the new Pokémon-themed accessorieseven if this time we find a smaller quantity of gadgets than what was done last April for the Flip 3. The highly appreciated Pokéball-shaped cover for the Galaxy Buds case is back, to which are added a ring case for the Z Flip 4 with Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle and Bulbasaur, and Pokémon-themed straps dedicated to Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 (our review here).

Also in this case it is probable that these accessories will not be purchasable on the Italian Samsung Shop; really a shame, given that the editions dedicated to the world of cinema and anime could also be very popular in our market.

