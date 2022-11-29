Samsung plans to launch Self-Repair repair guide app

Samsung has applied for registration of a trademark related to its Self-Repair program in the United States in partnership with iFixit, a service that allows users of Galaxy devices to perform simple repairs on their devices using tools available in the kit provided by the company to replace the device. rear window and more. According to information, the South Korean certified an application named ‘Self Repair Assistant‘ (“self-repair assistant”, in Portuguese) pointing to the arrival of improvements in the program in the coming months. The app’s description cites “consulting and information services related to self-installation and self-repair”.

Apparently, the application should be launched as a complement to the information made available both on the iFixit portal and on the manufacturer’s own official channels. Currently, only the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus support self repair. - Advertisement - Although it requested the new branding for the application, for now there is still no information on when the company intends to officially launch the platform. Considering the local restriction of the service, it is very likely that the app will only be available on the US Google Play and Galaxy Store.

