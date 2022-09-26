Samsung plans to launch One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy S21 and S22 lines in 2022

One UI stable version 5.0 is expected to arrive for Samsung’s most advanced models later this year. It is worth remembering that it will be based on Android 13 and rumors indicate that the software should appear on the devices of the South Korean brand as early as October. However, the manufacturer has not yet confirmed any information about it. As you may already know, the third beta version of the system has already arrived for the S22 line. It even had several new features such as new wallpapers and also some bug fixes. At first, the update would arrive on the 23rd of this month, but it ended up being available for the brand’s devices two days earlier (21).

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 line received the second One UI beta the following day (22). In this case, the update brought greater customization possibilities, in addition to animations and, of course, bug fixes. UK users were the first to receive this update. - Advertisement - Now, a list released by the site SamMobile shows which are the likely models to get the update for software based on version 13 of Android. The list includes smartphones from the Galaxy S21 and S22 , in addition to the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Fold 4 and also the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Flip 4.



These are the smartphones most likely to be updated before 2023, as they are the tops of the line and should be treated as a priority by the manufacturer. However, anyone who is a Galaxy A53 user can also get excited, as the device should receive One UI 5.0 still in 2022. And as for you, are you already waiting for the new system version for your Samsung? Tell us!