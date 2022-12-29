Home Tech Giants Samsung Samsung plans to enter a new category of foldable devices in 2023

Samsung plans to enter a new category of foldable devices in 2023

By
Abraham
-
0
0
According to The Elec, next year Samsung plans to bring its folding capabilities to another product.
According to The Elec, next year Samsung plans to bring its folding capabilities to another product.

According to The Elec, next year Samsung plans to bring its folding capabilities to another product.

The company will offer a new foldable device with a 17.3″ OLED panel that can be folded down to become a 13.3″ screen for a laptop. The Korean publication’s report cites research company Omdia as a source for the part of the report that claims the biggest screen was to be unveiled this year, but was postponed for unknown reasons. If Samsung had released the 17.3-inch screen this year, it would have competed in the market with other foldable laptops like the Asus ZenBook 17 Fold, which folds from a 17-inch screen to 12.6-inches. The $3,500 computer uses a screen produced by China’s BOE. Asus only ordered 10,000 such panels, as the foldable laptop market is still in its infancy. HP is also working on a foldable laptop that uses LG’s folding screen. Like Asus, HP would only have ordered 10,000 foldable OLED panels from LG, as it too is being cautious in a new market. Apparently, the device HP is working on can fold from a 17″ screen down to an 11″ screen. For its part, Lenovo has introduced the ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2, with a 16.3″ screen that, once closed, folds to become a 12″ screen. In 2023, Samsung is also expected to launch the next-generation models of its Galaxy Z line of foldable phones. This would include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

2022 - voonze.com by AEREZONA DEVELOPERS