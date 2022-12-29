Samsung plans to enter a new category of foldable devices in 2023

According to The Elec, next year Samsung plans to bring its folding capabilities to another product.

The company will offer a new foldable device with a 17.3″ OLED panel that can be folded down to become a 13.3″ screen for a laptop. The Korean publication’s report cites research company Omdia as a source for the part of the report that claims the biggest screen was to be unveiled this year, but was postponed for unknown reasons. If Samsung had released the 17.3-inch screen this year, it would have competed in the market with other foldable laptops like the Asus ZenBook 17 Fold, which folds from a 17-inch screen to 12.6-inches. The $3,500 computer uses a screen produced by China’s BOE. Asus only ordered 10,000 such panels, as the foldable laptop market is still in its infancy. HP is also working on a foldable laptop that uses LG’s folding screen. Like Asus, HP would only have ordered 10,000 foldable OLED panels from LG, as it too is being cautious in a new market. Apparently, the device HP is working on can fold from a 17″ screen down to an 11″ screen. For its part, Lenovo has introduced the ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2, with a 16.3″ screen that, once closed, folds to become a 12″ screen. In 2023, Samsung is also expected to launch the next-generation models of its Galaxy Z line of foldable phones. This would include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5.