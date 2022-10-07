Samsung plans 36Gbps GDDR7 memory and 1,000-layer V-NAND by 2030

Samsung introduced new hardware technologies during the Tech Day 2022, an event that serves as a stage for the revelation of innovations that will reach the market in the coming years. In this Thursday’s lecture (06), the South Korean confirmed the development of the next generation of memory for graphics applications, the GDDR7. With a promised speed of a staggering 36 Gbps — 50% faster than GDDR6X — this standard will have the power needed to power new applications and demands in data centers, high-performance computing (HPC), gaming, and automotive use cases.

GDDR7 will have record-breaking bandwidth for the segment, as it could use a 384-bit bus to reach 1.7 TB/s — a significant gain for data transfer between a GPU and CPU. Currently, GDDR6X struggles to surpass the 1 TB/s mark on commercial graphics cards such as the GeForce RTX 4090. - Advertisement - Another improvement the South Korean is working on is increasing the density of its current DDR5 memories. The manufacturer plans to introduce 32Gb modules — 33% denser than its 24Gb solutions — allowing each die offer capacity up to 64GB. Combs with a capacity of 1 TB are already under development by the "Electronics" division.

Still talking about random access memory, Samsung plans to introduce LPDDR5X RAM with a speed of 8.5 Gbps, ensuring that cell phones, tablets, notebooks and other devices that require low power consumption have more performance in multitasking and running applications that demand the hardware maximum. Lastly and equally importantly, the Asian giant spoke about the V-NAND memory with over 1,000 layers. While existing chips have 236 layers, the manufacturer plans to introduce technology that makes room for increasingly compact storage devices with even greater capacities.

Samsung plans to introduce its first V-NAND chips with 1 TLC (Triple Level Cells, 3 bits per cell) in 2022. One of the brand’s most recent own releases is the SSD 990 Pro, which uses V-NAND memory. with MLC (2 bits per cell) in 1 TB and 2 TB versions with prices starting at US$ 179 (about R$ 930). - Advertisement - What do you expect from the next generations of Samsung hardware? Comment!

