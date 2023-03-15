Samsung PENUP gets updated with new drawing tools and bug fixes

Samsung has started to release a new update for the PENUP application, its application that allows you to create drawings with different tools and share the arts on your social network. O update carries version number 3.9.10.4 and weighs 9.54 MB, so it can be downloaded quickly over a Wi-Fi connection. Among the main novelties of the new version, it is possible to highlight a new “lasso” tool for selecting elements on the canvas. Furthermore, users can now rotate the panel via the pinch gesture to give more flexibility when creating drawings.

Another cool feature is the ability to adjust lines and shapes automatically. By drawing any elements that aren't perfectly straight or curved the way you want, you can quickly turn them into a perfect shape. Just tap and hold the drawn element for a second. - Advertisement - Samsung also claims that the app has received several bug fixes reported by users since the release of the previous version. Finally, the South Korean made optimizations in the image import tool for the screen.

PENUP can be updated to version 3.9.10.4 via the Google Play Store, and is still available for all PENUP phones and tablets running Android 8.0 or later. please note that you don’t need an S Pen compatible deviceSamsung’s stylus pen, to spark your creativity in the company’s social networking app.

