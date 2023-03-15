5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsSamsung PENUP gets updated with new drawing tools and bug fixes

Samsung PENUP gets updated with new drawing tools and bug fixes

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Samsung PENUP gets updated with new drawing tools and bug fixes
1678824930 samsung penup gets updated with new drawing tools and bug.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Samsung has started to release a new update for the PENUP application, its application that allows you to create drawings with different tools and share the arts on your social network. O update carries version number 3.9.10.4 and weighs 9.54 MB, so it can be downloaded quickly over a Wi-Fi connection.

Among the main novelties of the new version, it is possible to highlight a new “lasso” tool for selecting elements on the canvas. Furthermore, users can now rotate the panel via the pinch gesture to give more flexibility when creating drawings.

(Image: SamMobile)

Another cool feature is the ability to adjust lines and shapes automatically. By drawing any elements that aren’t perfectly straight or curved the way you want, you can quickly turn them into a perfect shape. Just tap and hold the drawn element for a second.

- Advertisement -

Samsung also claims that the app has received several bug fixes reported by users since the release of the previous version. Finally, the South Korean made optimizations in the image import tool for the screen.

Fire Emblem Engage: how to get all Emblems
  • TAGS

PENUP can be updated to version 3.9.10.4 via the Google Play Store, and is still available for all PENUP phones and tablets running Android 8.0 or later.

please note that you don’t need an S Pen compatible deviceSamsung’s stylus pen, to spark your creativity in the company’s social networking app.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
See more!

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 6,299. To see the other 157 offers click here.

(updated March 14, 2023, 5:10 PM)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Qualcomm extends the availability of Wi-Fi 6E in the city of São Paulo

Qualcomm Brasil, in partnership with the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and the companies Cambium...
Microsoft

Xbox and Activison: Microsoft Signs Deal to Bring Call of Duty to More Platforms

The dispute over the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft is still on the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.