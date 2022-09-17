Samsung Pay shows option to register transport cards, but it is not yet possible to do so

Samsung Pay is finally showing the button that allows the registration of transport in the digital wallet. However, you can’t get too excited about this news yet. After all, registration is not yet allowed to be done within the South Korean app. The has recently started to appear on the brand’s devices, which can be positive since until then, you can only add credit cards. So, even if it is still not to actually , it is a clue that shows that the function must be close to reaching the application.

It is worth remembering that one of the recent additions to the digital wallet was the possibility of adding Nubank digital bank plastics. In the same way, users can register the virtual versions of roxinho. In this way, it becomes possible to use your smartphone or samsung smartwatch to make payments by approximation. - Advertisement - Another novelty previously presented was the integration of Samsung Pay with Pass, which allowed greater integration, new features and storage of more useful information in a secure way. Therefore, it can be concluded that the digital wallet is getting a lot of attention, which could be a good sign for adding more attributes.



