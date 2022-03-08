Samsung patents the weirdest folding phone we’ve ever seen

A newly discovered patent has revealed possibly the strangest Samsung phone design we’ve seen in a while.

Let’s Go Digital has discovered a patent filed by Samsung showing a smartphone with a side-folding screen.

The flip screen sits in the top half of the phone, folding around the back and sitting next to the rear cameras, without covering them, when not in use.

If it is unfolded, you get an auxiliary screen for the front, although this extension only applies to the top half.

The design features a hinge at the bottom left, as well as three magnets to keep the screen attached to the back cover when folded. The patent also notes that the screen has ultra-thin glass (UTG) to protect it.

There are a couple of proposed use cases for a design like this, primarily focused on multitasking. For example, you could have the camera viewfinder in the upper half of the screen combining the displayed area with the normal screen, and the controls of the camera or a different application in the lower half.

The upper half of the screen could also be used show streaming video, while other apps run in the bottom half of the screen, like on the LG Wing. This design could also be useful for take selfies with the rear cameras, using the folded screen at the rear as a viewfinder.

However, this design has serious durability problems, since the auxiliary screen is exposed when folded.

In any case, this is just a patent for now and there is no guarantee that it will see a commercial release.



