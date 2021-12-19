Samsung patents an “L” folding: interesting, but with some unknowns

The market for folding smartphones it already seems to have exploded, and in addition to the cold numbers it can also be perceived by the moves of the producers, increasingly interested in grabbing a slice of the market. Just a couple of days ago Oppo also jumped in and inaugurated its first Find N folding with which it tried to offer something different in the “book” folding smartphone segment. But to make the big voice is Samsung, among the first companies to focus – with investments and some physiological hiccups – on a market that, in 2019, was pure avant-garde.
At first glance, in fact, the rocks to be overcome seem different. The foldable of the future according to Samsung consists of a mechanism – it seems motorized, since the “slide” that allows the display to extend in one or the other direction is controlled through the touch – which, beyond the images, will affect the weight and on size of the device and that it will have its own intrinsic fragility. And yet the only two cameras, the rear and the one for selfies, there, on the corner (which is the only area that can always remain fixed), seem a bit too much. exposed to shocks.
The existence of a patent – it is always worth repeating – it is not a guarantee that it will come to fruition. This is the first appearance of a project of this type, so if it has a sequel we will return to talk about it in the coming months.