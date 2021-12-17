samsung patents a phone with a folding and sliding screen

Samsung It has become the great reference when buying a folding phone. The Korean manufacturer dominates the market with an iron fist thanks to its impressive families Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. And it seems that they are already working on a new series that will surprise you.

Or this is what emerges from the Latest patent filed by the manufacturer with WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) and that has been detected by 91Mobiles. In it, we can see a patent filed in June and that now has just been accepted.

Samsung’s next folding phone will have a very curious screen

In this case we find a model that stands out for its folding screen. And, in addition to having the ability to bend, it will also be sliding. In the patent, the manufacturer describes this equipment as an “electronic device capable of folding and sliding operations”.

enlarge photo Samsung patent 91Mobiles

The reason why the firm is committed to a design of this type is offer a product with an even larger screen without having to take up so much space. Through the different concept images that have been presented in this patent, we can see that Samsung’s folding and sliding screen phone would unfold first like any normal model. Then the screen could be folded up and out, so that the terminal can be positioned in different ways.

For example, You can use part of the screen to watch a YouTube video while you do other tasks on the rest of the screen. We will see how this prototype progresses, as it is currently pending approval by WIPO, but it has signs of being part of a new family of Galaxy Z Fold phones from the Seoul-based manufacturer.

In addition, a model with these characteristics and with support for the manufacturer’s stylus could be a bombshell. We are talking about a model with which you could work or study using the S Pen to take all kinds of notes, or underline what you consider important. Don’t need the whole screen? Simply fold the screen and use the part you need.

There is still a long way for this model to see the light, remember that it is a prototype so we will have to be very patient. Although, taking into account that next month is CES 2022, the manufacturer could take advantage of the framework offered by this technology fair to show more details of its Samsung Galaxy W Fold?

