Samsung partners with LOUD to promote TVs and e-Sports championships

The South Korean company intends to sponsor special actions of the organization and promote the participation of teams supported by LOUD, which accumulates titles in successful game championships such as “League of Legends” and “Valorant”.

Samsung took advantage of the launch of its new line of TVs, Unbox & Discover, held in São Paulo, to reveal its partnership with LOUD, an organization focused on promoting electronic sports.

With the intention of establishing a presence in the sector with televisions and monitors from the gamer line, and getting even closer to the gaming community, Samsung formed with LOUD two squads of athletes who will participate in events, championships, content on the internet and special actions representing Neo QLED televisions and Odyssey monitors.

- Advertisement -

The Neo QLED Gaming TV squad will be formed by the specialized athletes from the “Valorant” team, in addition to influencers Coringa, Koreano, Voltan and oCastrin, who will also be part of the new Neo QLED Gaming TV campaign that will be launched soon. The Odyssey team will be formed by the “League of Legends” team and influencers Yayah and Robo.

Another novelty announced during Unbox & Discover was the confirmation of Samsung’s participation in the Brasil Game Show 2023, which takes place between October 11th and 15th. Samsung should bring highlights like Odyssey monitors, Neo QLED Gaming TVs, smartphones like Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, and Galaxy Book 3 notebooks and more. LOUD squads are also present at the event, contributing to various activities and interacting with the public.