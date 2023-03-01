Samsung opens pre-sales for dishwashers coming soon to the domestic market

Samsung announced this Tuesday, the 28th, that it will launch the brand’s first dishwasher models in Europe in the coming weeks, renewing its line of home appliances. In addition to its smartphones, tablets and wearables, the South Korean brand also has a strong presence in the segment of microwaves, refrigerators (some smart ones) and, more recently, dishwashers.
The company did not disclose details about availability and price, but says that those interested can sign up for the pre-sale to purchase the product with up to 10% discount when it is launched in the domestic market. For this, the consumer must fill out a form with personal and contact details (click here).
Recently, the company promised a 20-year warranty for motors for washers, dryers and refrigerators with advanced Digital Inverter technology. This novelty is part of the company’s efforts to promote the sustainability of its products by extending the support of durable goods in the home appliances line.
The South Korean manufacturer plans to fight the waste of its appliances by extending their useful life, and for that, the fundamental components of the listed products will have two decades of support guarantee from 2023. The line of air conditioners with the technology is not included in the extended warranty.
See the promotional poster:
Do you intend to invest in a new Samsung appliance? Tell us, comment!