5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsSamsung opens pre-sales for dishwashers coming soon to the domestic market

Samsung opens pre-sales for dishwashers coming soon to the domestic market

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Samsung opens pre-sales for dishwashers coming soon to the domestic market
1677620290 samsung opens pre sales for dishwashers coming soon to the domestic.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Samsung announced this Tuesday, the 28th, that it will launch the brand’s first dishwasher models in Europe in the coming weeks, renewing its line of home appliances. In addition to its smartphones, tablets and wearables, the South Korean brand also has a strong presence in the segment of microwaves, refrigerators (some smart ones) and, more recently, dishwashers.

The company did not disclose details about availability and price, but says that those interested can sign up for the pre-sale to purchase the product with up to 10% discount when it is launched in the domestic market. For this, the consumer must fill out a form with personal and contact details (click here).

Recently, the company promised a 20-year warranty for motors for washers, dryers and refrigerators with advanced Digital Inverter technology. This novelty is part of the company’s efforts to promote the sustainability of its products by extending the support of durable goods in the home appliances line.

- Advertisement -

The South Korean manufacturer plans to fight the waste of its appliances by extending their useful life, and for that, the fundamental components of the listed products will have two decades of support guarantee from 2023. The line of air conditioners with the technology is not included in the extended warranty.

See the promotional poster:

Who has entered your Twitter account? Find out in this simple way

Samsung announces launch of dishwasher. (Image: Playback).
Offers

Do you intend to invest in a new Samsung appliance? Tell us, comment!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

He wants to buy a home. His loan debt is in the way

He wants to buy a home. His loan debt is...
Apple

Apple Releases iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, macOS 13.3, watchOS 9.4, and tvOS 16.4 Beta 2 to Developers

Apple today released the second developer beta of iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, macOS 13.3,...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.