Samsung opens MWC 2022 showing off its new ultra-thin laptops

In anticipation of the official starting gun of the Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona which will be held from February 28 and will last until March 3, 2022, Samsung has presented new models of its Galaxy Book 2, which come from the hand of the 12th generation of Intel Core Evo processors and the operating system windows 11

The Korean brand will be present in the Catalan capital, where it will be possible to see the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360the new ultra-thin and ultra-light laptops, whose specifications and design have caught our attention. Galaxy Book 2 Pro The new ultralight laptop Samsung comes in two versions, one 13.3-inch and one 15.6-inch. The first measures 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 millimeters and weighs only 0.87 kilos. The model with a 15.6-inch screen has dimensions of 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 millimeters (13.2 mm thick if it has an external graphic), for a weight of 1.11 kilograms or 1.17 kg with external graphics. In both cases it is a Full HD resolution AMOLED panel (1920 x 1080 pixels). Depending on the configuration, it arrives with Intel EVO processors (certified for laptops) 12th generation Core I5 ​​or I7. Intel EVO is a certification for laptops with Intel processors that indicates quality, speed, mobility and power. Intel EVO certified laptops can boast the characteristics of a high-performance computer, but are always contained between 12 and 15.6 inches of screen size.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 13-inch and 15-inch (graphite and silver respectively)

Regarding its RAM, it is of the LPDDR5 type of 8, 16 or 32 GB. In addition, it includes storage of up to 1 TB of NVMe SSD disk, WiFi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.1 and 5G connectivity in the case of the largest model, to add more freedom of use anywhere.

As for sound, they have stereo speakers from the AKG brand (it is part of Harman International Industries, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics) 4W + 4W, or 5W + 5W in the case of large size and compatibility Dolby Atmos. Its battery is 63 Wh (Watt hours) and 68 Wh respectively, with estimated durations of up to 21 hours of work. In addition, it has a USB Type-C power adapter for 65 W fast charging.

Both models have fingerprint authentication and come in two colors: silver and graphite.

Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360

In the case of the superior model, we speak of what is called a convertible 2 in 1, being laptop and also tablet as the screen can be removed separately. Like their “little brothers”, they arrive in the same screen sizes: 13.3 inches and 15.6 inches. The first one measures 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 millimeters and weighs 1.04 kilos. The largest screen model measures 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 millimeters, weighing 1.41 kilograms. In both variants mount Super AMOLED screens with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels).

Featured with Intel EVO processors 12th generation Core I5 ​​or I7, 8, 16 or 32 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB Solid State Drive (SSD) configurations. As for wireless connectivity, they have WiFi up to 6E (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.1.

Two of the ways to use the convertible 2 in 1 Galaxy Book Pro 2 360.

Its sound system comes from the specialized audio brand AKG, with 4W + 4W stereo audio (or 5W + 5W in the case of the large size) and compatibility Dolby Atmos. Its batteries are 63 Wh (Watt hours) and 68 Wh respectively, with estimated durations of up to 21 hours of work. Also includes USB Type-C power adapter for 65W fast charging.

Both models have fingerprint identification, include the smart pen S Pen and are presented in the two colors of the previous model, silver and graphite, as well as a new one: burgundy.