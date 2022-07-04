Samsung One UI Watch 4.5 with Wear OS 3.5, here are the first screenshots

- Advertisement -

The first screenshots of the Samsung One UI Watch 4.5. The company has already been testing it in Beta for a few days on its latest generation Galaxy Watch 4, but the stainless Evan “EvLeaks” Blass has decided to share some images through his Twitter account for those who do not participate in the Beta program. Among the main innovations Compared to the current One UI 4 it is worth noting:

New dials (apparently at least 3 designs with 2 color variations each, for a total of 6)

Virtual keyboard adjustments and refinements

Ability to specify on which SIM to launch the call if your device supports more than one

Accessibility: New options for color balance Settings for the audio channels of the headphones connected directly to the watch Settings to facilitate interaction with the touch screen



We remember that One UI 4.5 is based on Wear OS 3.5, while the current 4 is natively based on Wear OS 3.0. One UI 4.5 should debut with the fifth generation Galaxy Watch, but it is quite plausible at this point to expect that it will also arrive on the Watch 4. Recall that Samsung is directly involved, together with Google, in the development of the operating system – not only in the “skin. “external. For the moment Wear OS 3 has not spread much outside of Samsung watches: a few days ago, more than a year after the presentation of the operating system, Montblanc Summit 3 arrived, which however costs almost € 1,300.

As for Galaxy Watch 5, at least two models are expected to arrive: a “smooth” edition and a “Pro” edition. It is very likely that they will be presented in conjunction with the new Z Fold and Z Flip 4 leaflets. The Unpacked event is scheduled for August 10in just over a month.

