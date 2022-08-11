Samsung One UI 5 Open Beta: the first official details on the innovations introduced

- Advertisement -

The unexpected (and welcome) news of the release of the beta of One UI 5.0 is proof of how much Samsung intends to speed up the time on the release of Android 13 on its flagship devices. We know that the first devices to be interested in the test phase are the Galaxy S22 and related Plus and Ultra variants, and that the firmware has also been made available to users Europeans, starting with Germany. Now the South Korean company is back on the news and provides some important .

WHERE AND WHEN

First, it is confirmed that One UI 5.0 open beta is currently available in:

USA

South Korea

Germany

The release in other countries “it will take place over the next few months“says Samsung.

THE NEWS

One UI 5 brings a host of new customizations and security and accessibility features as part of Samsung’s ongoing commitment to deliver the latest mobile experiences to as many users as possible.

A TAILOR-MADE “LOOK AND FEEL”

It starts with the customization of the smartphone, with more choice in colors (and in their combinations). In One UI 5.0 there are 16 different colored themes based on their respective wallpapers, as well as 12 color options for screens, icons and quick panels. More:

widget : possibility to customize them by inserting them piled up on the home page (carousel). Compatible widgets will all display the same size but must be at least 2×1 in size.

: possibility to customize them by inserting them piled up on the home page (carousel). Compatible widgets will all display the same size but must be at least 2×1 in size. notification customization: New controls to block notifications from some apps so that the user can stay more focused and receive notifications only from the apps they consider important.

ADVANCED SETTINGS FOR LANGUAGE AND AUDIO

ability to set languages different for each app. The function will be present in Settings.

for each app. The function will be present in Settings. improved the mode of management audio and vibration with menu reorganized.

OTHER

new icon in Pro and Pro Video mode in the Camera app with tips and advice on using smartphone cameras. The zoom bar is more responsive

in Pro and Pro Video mode in the Camera app with tips and advice on using smartphone cameras. The zoom bar is more responsive new dashboard to view the security status of your smartphone

to view the security status of your smartphone new options for accessibility: Magnifier, for example, allows you to see and read better on the screen. Unpublished tools have also been implemented by assistance vocal

Other news, says Samsung, will be revealed in the next betas.