Samsung One UI 5, here it is in action: design and news in a leak

- Advertisement -

The release of the first version of the beta, scheduled for the third week of July, is not far away, and apparently the employees of Samsung have already got their hands on it for a few days. Until today, however, of the One UI 5 we had heard little and seen practically nothing: but a 9to5Google they managed to intercept a preliminary version of the new customization of the Korean giant based on Android 13, and then for the first time we have the opportunity to see it in action.

Since this is a preliminary build even compared to the first version of the beta, it is possible that it does not include all the changes that One UI 5 will have in the stable version. Furthermore, given the particular circumstances, there is no changelog that briefly lists all the innovations: the ones we show you, therefore, are the result of the comparison between the new interface and One UI 4. Having made these two necessary clarifications, let’s begin to peek behind the veil by One UI 5.

NOTIFICATIONS

Nothing shocking, but the design with which notifications are represented has changed slightlywith larger icons (perhaps less elegant, but more easily recognizable), and so is the level of transparency of the curtain which now lets the background tone (which is dark in the case of the screenshot below) leak out more.

On the left, the One Ui 4 notification curtain. On the right, the One UI 5 notification curtain.

At the moment, moreover, the dialog boxes are the default ones of Android. But it is likely that this is not a definitive feature, and that it is simply related to the embryonic version of the firmware, which will later implement Samsung’s interface more deeply, reaching all corners of the system.

On the left a dialogue window on One UI 4, on the right on One UI 5: it is likely that the design of the first image will be what we will also see on the new version with the release of the beta.

On the functionality front instead we find theOCR (Optical Character Recognition) which allows you to recognize the text within images contained in the Gallery, select it and copy it: the feature is not an absolute novelty, and was previously linked to Bixby Vision, but with One UI 5 it has been ferried at the system level.



PRIVACY

As for privac, we find a Samsung-branded version of that hub that Google has created for its Pixels on Android 13. And so we find all options for accounts, passwords, security, and in general the options related to privacy, including those for the lock screen, enclosed in a single screen, thus making it more immediate and intuitive to have the situation under control.



EXPERIMENTAL MANAGEMENT AND MORE

In addition, two new gestures appear in the Labs section, namely “swipe for split screen multitasking“(swipe from the bottom of the screen with two fingers) and”swipe for pop-up view“(swipe from the top corner).

Other changes to report are the addition of “Collaboration” mode in Samsung Notewhich allows you to work with up to 100 other users on a shared note while observing its updates in real time, the appearance of the “Currently active apps” panel in the quick settings, a switch for Ultra-wideband connectivity (UWB) added in settings and device information screen now showing a thumbnail smartphone image.

Overall at the moment One UI 5 does not offer anything revolutionary, but small changes within an already known framework, and which should remain mostly unchanged in the general feeling, starting from the aesthetics, of which Samsung is still convinced. Obviously it must be taken into account that from now to the release of the beta and then of the stable version we will have the opportunity to see other innovations implemented.

FLUIDITY

As mentioned at the beginning, until today we knew almost nothing about One UI 5. One aspect on which Samsung had chosen to turn the spotlight, however, is speed, promising that the new interface based on Android 13 would be particularly responsive (and perhaps they therefore concentrated the work on performance rather than aesthetics, working on already known bases. and aiming to optimize performance).

Mac Weinbach of 9to5Google also shared a short clip on his Twitter profile that should give us an idea of ​​the fluidity with which the opening and closing animations of applications will be handled, as well as the speed with which the commands will be executed. Both factors which, inevitably, will vary depending on the smartphone used.

Is this what you guys wanted to see? One UI 5 as well. Don’t think it’s a big deal. https://t.co/1Xd0oe7x5o pic.twitter.com/F7efqmwIem – Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 9, 2022