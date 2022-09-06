Samsung One UI 5 comes to the Galaxy S22 series in open beta: These are the news

- Advertisement -

has rolled out One UI 5, which will be available for the galaxy-s22- /">Galaxy S22 series (Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra) in the United States, Germany, and South Korea, and other regions in the coming months. One UI 5 brings new customization, security, and accessibility features.

What’s new in OneUI 5

The One UI 5 update includes an expanded set of color options for a more custom look. Users now have up to 16 preset color themes based on their wallpaper and an additional 12 color options for their home screens, icons, and quick panels to get a look that suits their style.

One UI 5 also makes it easier to tailor notifications to apps so we can focus on what’s important. New controls make it easier for users to block notifications from certain apps, so they only see what’s relevant to them. One UI 5 includes a reorganization of the menu, streamlining the process for changing sound and vibration settings, with access to all ringtone volumes and vibration intensities. With this new version, users can also customize their home screens by bringing widgets of the same size together in one place, saving space and creating a cleaner, more organized look.

For the first time, Galaxy users can also tailor their preferred language for their different apps. Whether they are multilingual or learning a new language, users can easily select which language will be used for each app in Settings. The update brings several other new features that create an even better Galaxy experience for everyone: from improved camera options and security features to more accessibility tools. Users can more easily capture high-quality photos and videos with a new icon in Pro and Pro Video mode that offers helpful tips and tricks on how to use the various lenses, features and controls. In addition, a more responsive zoom bar enables quicker close-ups and makes it easier to focus on your subject with one hand. With One UI 5, a new dashboard allows users to see the security status of their phone, shows if there are protection issues, and recommends ways to fix them.

The update also brings more accessibility options to make it easier for users to interact with their devices. The Magnifier feature allows users to see and read better on their devices, while various types of spoken assistance — such as audio descriptions of videos and keyboard input spoken aloud — help users navigate and use devices more smoothly. Other new features will be introduced in the Beta version to give users the best possible experience.