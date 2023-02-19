5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsSamsung One UI 5.1: Users report app bugs and battery drain after...

Samsung One UI 5.1: Users report app bugs and battery drain after update

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Samsung One UI 5.1: Users report app bugs and battery drain after update
1676752759 samsung one ui 51 users report app bugs and battery.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Officially released alongside the Galaxy S23, One UI 5.1 is the new version of Samsung’s Android 13-based user interface. The software has started to be released for the brand’s previous generation top-of-the-line cell phones, but it seems that the update is causing some battery problems in older models.

According to the complaints of some users in the official Samsung community, the new software version severely hampered the autonomy of some phones eligible for One UI 5.1. A forum member identified as GSYue claims that the battery life of his Galaxy S22 Ultra has greatly decreased — whether with the screen on or in standby mode.

(Image: Playback)

The user reports that it used to achieve 7 hours of use with the screen active and 42 hours of standby time with light use. After upgrading to One UI 5.1, the average duration time for each of the usage profiles dropped significantly in both scenarios, suggesting that the phone started to work more in the background.

- Advertisement -

O u/CroatiaCevapeMafia from Reddit claims that their Galaxy S22 Plus experienced a slight impact on battery life after updating to the new version of One UI. Interestingly, there are still no explicit reports of problems in other generations.

Parallel to this, a Reddit user released a screenshot that shows the apps that are consuming the most energy, and the Samsung Keyboard — the brand’s virtual keyboard — went on to surpass the 106.85% mark. Check out:

(Image: 0192837465sfd/Reddit)

Other reported issues go beyond device battery life. Some Reddit members claim to be having problems with their Bixby Routines — one of them is a Galaxy S21 Ultra user. According to complaints, some routines are in an “infinite loop” and need to be terminated manually.

This could mean that the OS is still doing optimizations during its idle mode to make it even more stable. It is common for cell phones to have lower autonomy in the first few days after an update, so it is unlikely that this is a new controversy of planned obsolescence.

- Advertisement -

Have you received the update to One UI 5.1? How is your experience? Comment below!

See more!
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is available from Kabum for BRL 5,999 and in Magazine Luiza by BRL 6,299.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 5,399.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available from Kabum for BRL 7,999 and in Magazine Luiza by BRL 8,549.
(updated Feb 18, 2023, 2:52 pm)
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.