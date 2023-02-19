Samsung One UI 5.1: Users report app bugs and battery drain after update

Officially released alongside the Galaxy S23, One UI 5.1 is the new version of Samsung’s Android 13-based user interface. The software has started to be released for the brand’s previous generation top-of-the-line cell phones, but it seems that the update is causing some battery problems in older models. According to the complaints of some users in the official Samsung community, the new software version severely hampered the autonomy of some phones eligible for One UI 5.1. A forum member identified as GSYue claims that the battery life of his Galaxy S22 Ultra has greatly decreased — whether with the screen on or in standby mode.

The user reports that it used to achieve 7 hours of use with the screen active and 42 hours of standby time with light use. After upgrading to One UI 5.1, the average duration time for each of the usage profiles dropped significantly in both scenarios, suggesting that the phone started to work more in the background.

O u/CroatiaCevapeMafia from Reddit claims that their Galaxy S22 Plus experienced a slight impact on battery life after updating to the new version of One UI. Interestingly, there are still no explicit reports of problems in other generations.

Parallel to this, a Reddit user released a screenshot that shows the apps that are consuming the most energy, and the Samsung Keyboard — the brand’s virtual keyboard — went on to surpass the 106.85% mark. Check out:

Other reported issues go beyond device battery life. Some Reddit members claim to be having problems with their Bixby Routines — one of them is a Galaxy S21 Ultra user. According to complaints, some routines are in an "infinite loop" and need to be terminated manually. This could mean that the OS is still doing optimizations during its idle mode to make it even more stable. It is common for cell phones to have lower autonomy in the first few days after an update, so it is unlikely that this is a new controversy of planned obsolescence.

Have you received the update to One UI 5.1? How is your experience? Comment below!

