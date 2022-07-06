Samsung One UI 5.0, there are already those who use it: employees | Rumor

- Advertisement -

The Samsung Galaxy S22, which in the meantime were the first Android ever to receive the July patches, are preparing to welcome the One UI 5.0 beta based on Android 13. Doubts may relate to the rollout start period, not the fact that the wait is now running out, and in this sense there are (other) encouraging signs.

To report this are once again the colleagues of sammobile.com, very active in updating customers and enthusiasts on the next user interface. Some sources would have confided that One UI 5.0 has been “unlocked” by Samsung to its employees. The rumor does not leave much surprise: usually companies release alpha variants of important firmware, closed betas that allow developers and a handful of more savvy users to test the very first releases so that they provide feedback to clean them of bugs and malfunctions that they could put “ordinary” users in difficulty.

Samsung proceeds differently. The first beta is immediately public, but it is clear that someone will have to take care of intercepting and reporting to the engineers the most gross problems. It would be the employees, to whom therefore falls the burden – some would even say the honor – of living together for weeks with the very first One UI 5.0, reporting the bugs to those in charge so as to prepare the firmware for its first public release. “Who can provide better feedback than the people closely involved in the development of the Galaxy?” in fact, colleagues ask themselves.

So there are more than a few “chosen ones” in the world who are already testing One UI 5.0. Everyone else will have to be patient for a while longer: own sammobile.com reported a few days ago that Samsung would schedule the rollout of the first beta of One UI 5.0 for the third week of July, while the final release would be marked somewhere in the October calendar, one month ahead of 2021. Previously it was it emerged that the bulk of the efforts of those responsible for developing the One UI would be focused on performance improvements.

