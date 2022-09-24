Samsung One UI 5.0, the third beta is in rollout in Europe: the news

- Advertisement -

It is in beta of One UI 5.0 for the first Galaxy to have received it, then Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra: Launch of distribution has been reported on models with Exynos chips sold in and there are certainties regarding the reception of the German and Polish models.

The last four issues of the build are ZVI9while between Announcements introduced compared to the previous betas, a screen for the choice of the background slightly revised in the design, a sort of slideshow for the stories of the Gallery app and the possibility of changing the background of the lockscreen directly from the lockscreen itself, through a long press, were reported.

Following the changelog samsung-launches-limited-collection-of-next-gen-products-designed-by-juun-j/">Samsung has revised the animations closing an app and returning to the home screen and the one that intervenes when a folder is closed. In addition to the visible news, the third beta of One UI 5.0 includes others that are less so but undoubtedly functional to improving the user experience and perfecting the stable firmware, i.e. the classic bug fixes and various optimizations.

Considering the path followed by One UI 4.0 a year ago, the third beta should be among the last to precede the stable release which judging by the rumors circulated in the past could arrive in mid-October starting from the Galaxy S22.

(update of 22 September 2022, 2:20 pm)