Samsung One UI 5.0 may allow you to disable RAM Plus

Apparently the functionality of Virtual RAM of the One UI will soon undergo a rather important change: with version 5.0 it will be possible to deactivate it. The change was observed in the second Beta of the operating system, sent to testers just yesterday in the supported markets (including ours, remember).

As you can see in the screenshot below, it is usually possible to choose how much virtual memory to allocate, but at the top there is a new switch that activates or deactivates RAM Plus (this is the official name) in a complete way. According to what the colleagues of SamMobilewhen you operate this switch you need to restart the device.

It is not 100% guaranteed that every functionality tested in Beta will actually be deployed in the stable version of the firmware, but in this case we think there is a good chance. Especially because in fact on some devices, especially very high-end devices such as the Galaxy S22, it can be argued that it is enough and advances the “real” RAM without the need to go to affect the internal storage memory, however abundant.

Functions similar to RAM Plus have become very popular in the Android smartphone sector in the last two or three years with almost all manufacturers, especially Chinese or in any case Asian. As mentioned, it s you to sacrifice some storage space and use it as RAM. UFS drives are significantly slower than actual RAM, but fast enough for auxiliary and support operations.