Samsung, on the Galaxy Watch 6 could return the rotating bezel

The rotating bezel, one of the most popular features on Galaxy Watches, after being sidelined on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in favor of a digital touch alternative, could return again with the Galaxy Watch 6 series, both in the classic and Pro versions .

ROTATING BEZEL ON BOTH THE CLASSIC AND THE PRO

The rotating bezel, useful for changing brightness, waking up the screen or simply navigating the interface, made its smartwatch debut way back in 2015, on the Gear S2. This feature was immediately appreciated by users and Samsung continued to use it even when the Gears became “Galaxy Watch”. The first to lose it was the Galaxy Watch Active, in 2010, but it still remained on all other models, even after the transition from Tizen to Wear OS.

In 2021, Samsung decided to remove the rotating bezel from the Galaxy Watch 4, leaving it only on the “Classic” version. The bezel then disappeared from both the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro featuring a sturdy titanium case. As for the next Galaxy Watch 6, in recent days there was speculation that it would only return to the Pro version. However, in the last few hours the hypothesis is being confirmed that the basic version will also have it again.

SOME INFORMATION ALSO ON THE BATTERIES

Another indiscretion on the Pro version of the Galaxy Watch 6 concerns the dimensions of the case which could be two, one suitable for smaller wrists and a larger one. After some information offered by a certification, further rumors have also arrived on the batteries that will be integrated by Samsung in these smwartwatches:

Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: SM-R930/SM-R935 (300mAh)

SM-R930/SM-R935 (300mAh) Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: SM-R940/SM-R945 (425mAh)

SM-R940/SM-R945 (425mAh) Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 42mm : SM-R950/SM-R955 (300mAh)

: SM-R950/SM-R955 (300mAh) Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 46mm: SM-R960/SM-R965 (capacity not known)

The Galaxy Watch 6 range should be officially launched later this year, probably around August, together with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5.