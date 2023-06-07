Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is here, but the price is unknown

- Advertisement -

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on Samsung’s upcoming Odyssey OLED G9, the good news is that you can reserve the monitor now.

What’s the catch? Well, perhaps it’s that no one really knows its price or even when it’s coming out, making this a fairly odd move on Samsung’s part.

The Odyssey OLED G9 is shaping up to be one impressive gaming monitor. It’s not quite on the same level as the Odyssey Neo G9, but it’s certainly a high-end screen.

Although the exact specifications are difficult to come by, it’s pretty much confirmed that this is a 49-inch curved monitor with a 1800R curvature. It has a dual 1440p QD-OLED panel and a refresh rate of 240Hz, offering a resolution of 5120 x 1440. It’s VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified, meaning a full area brightness of 250 nits and 400 nits peak brightness.

Connectivity options include an HDMI 2.1 port, a micro-HDMI 2.1 port, and two USB Type-A. Unlike the aforementioned Odyssey Neo G9, this monitor uses DisplayPort 1.4, which actually makes it more likely to succeed as the DisplayPort 2.1 used by the Neo G9 is unavailable to most graphics cards (aside from AMD’s RX 7900 XTX).

All of this sounds peachy. If you like curved gaming monitors and playing on a massive screen, this is the way to go, and the visuals are likely to be pretty amazing. But … how much does this thing cost?

Although you can sign up right now to reserve the new monitor, Samsung doesn’t disclose how much it’s going to cost, so you’re going in blind. There’s no certain release date either, but Samsung is offering $50 off if you sign up within the next 5 days, so the launch date might not be too far off. It’s still a bit of a weird move to gather interest for a product that doesn’t have an official price.

Of course, the official channels are one thing, but the rumor mill is another. This time, an Austrian retailer revealed the European pricing of the monitor alongside an approximate release date. According to this Digitec Galaxus listing, the monitor will cost 2,500 euro and will launch between September 14 and September 28.

It would have been nice to hear this from Samsung itself, though, seeing as the pre-orders are presumably soon going to be open. In any case, if you’re interested in buying this gaming beast, you can get a $50 discount for showing interest and then a $250 gift certificate from Samsung if you do go on to pre-order the monitor. Reserving the monitor doesn’t mean you have to buy it in the end, so you’re safe to give it a try.

