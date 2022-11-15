Samsung Odyssey G32: gaming monitor for high fluidity and fast response | Analysis / Review

At the beginning of August of this year, Samsung presented its new Odyssey G32 gaming monitor in Europe, with a series of advanced features for games and even in its design. But how is the practical experience of using this equipment in your gaming and other uses? TechSmart has tried the product over the last few weeks and details it for you in this full review.

design and construction

The design follows the pattern of other recent Samsung models. The display has ultra-thin bezels on three sides – top, left and right – with a larger one just below. There is only one button, located at the bottom, joystick style, to enter the menu and configure the monitor's features. The Odyssey G32 has a similar mount to the one found on the Smart Monitor M8. The base is fitted to the support by means of a pin with a built-in key – both are made of metal –, and the screen, by means of a lock fitting, which provides a lot of practicality and firmness, in addition to not requiring any additional tools.

Through this structure, it is possible to have height and inclination adjustment, to leave in the perfect direction for your taste. It also has the ability to rotate 90 degrees, to change the orientation from landscape to portrait if you prefer to use it vertically. However, changing the view is not automatic. You will need to change the Windows display setting as well. In terms of connectivity, in addition to the power port, we can find HDMI and DisplayPort connectors for image input and auxiliary for sound output. It is important to note that the G32 does not have built-in speakers – a negative point, as it will require an external device to hear any sound.

Image quality



We tested the 24-inch monitor variant, but there is also a 27-inch option on the market. Anyway, here we have a Full HD resolution, which serves many types of games well, but is limited when we think that many current games were made with native support for 4K. This is a VA type panel. It doesn’t disappoint in color and contrast, although the default calibration – “Personal” – doesn’t deliver the most vibrant modality of tonalities. We recommend the “FPS” option, which makes the image more balanced, without too much saturation.

Despite the technology used, the viewing angle is pleasant. There's little distortion in the view from the side, even if it doesn't reach the quality of an IPS, for example. The brightness is also lower than desired even at the maximum level. Undemanding players shouldn't bother, but those who don't give up good visibility will certainly miss it. The VA helps to reach the 1ms response time, which makes a difference during gameplay. Another feature present here that gamers like is the 165 Hz refresh rate. This is an evolution of the previous generation, which reached 144 Hz. The fluidity gain and low latency make a big difference in games like CS:GO, for example. We noticed a greater ease in being able to reach targets faster through this ability. Even in the frantic experience of DOOM Eternal, the low delay allows you to survive longer by making deflecting monster attacks more agile.

extra features

The Odyssey G32 brings some additional features to the user. One of them is AMD FreeSync Premium, which helps with the low frame rate compensation required, in addition to other technologies to make the game run smooth and flicker-free. However, G-SYNC was left out, for machines equipped with NVIDIA hardware. We saw this technology make a difference in it even in titles without great fame for being heavy, as in the new PC version of Sackboy: A Great Adventure🇧🇷 Some instabilities in cutscenes start of phase are mitigated with the tool. Another feature that exists here is the Eye Saver Mode, which decreases blue light to give greater comfort to the eyes. To top it off, there’s Flicker FreePlay, which helps you focus more on the game by taking out any flickering that might distract you. It is good for games that demand more attention on movements.

Final considerations

The Odyssey G32 offers a rich set of technologies in a size that’s affordable for any environment. The design pleases due to its robust construction and very practical assembly, without the need for screws and other tools. The ability to rotate, tilt and adjust the height allows you to find the ideal position for your use. Also, the inputs are enough for you to connect to different PCs. It lacks the presence of built-in speakers, to dispense with the obligation to connect an external device for sound output. In the image part, the balance is satisfactory. Despite the type of panel and the brightness below pleasant, the colors do not disappoint and the features designed for games – such as the high refresh rate and low latency – ensure smooth gameplay with a fast response time. In the extras, we highlight the presence of FreeSync Premium, an AMD feature that is increasingly present and necessary in gaming equipment to improve the smoothness of images.

Durable construction
easy assembly
Height, tilt and 90° swivel adjustments
High fluidity screen (165 Hz)
Low latency (1ms)
AMD FreeSync support
big bottom edges
no sound output
VA panel
low brightness
No NVIDIA G-SYNC