Samsung now sells three times more folding smartphones in Spain than a year ago

Nearly 10 million foldable were shipped globally last year, marking an increase in this category of more than 300% since 2020. The Galaxy Z range, now in its third generation, has become a one of the favorite options for many users when it comes to getting a foldable. Spanish users have also chosen Samsung as one of their favorite options. The Galaxy Z series has significantly increased its sales and in the first half of 2022 it has tripled the turnover of these models compared to the same period last year. In addition, in the first half of 2022, the folding segment accounts for 15.6% of the turnover of Galaxy smartphones with a value greater than 600 euros. Last year, in the same period, it accounted for 4.8% of all smartphones with that value. The Galaxy Z Flip model has been the main protagonist of the democratization of folding smartphones. Its groundbreaking price has allowed its sales from January to June of this year in Spain to multiply by six compared to the same period last year. On the other hand, Galaxy Z Fold, the flagship of the range, multiplies by four the number of units sold compared to the first half of last year.