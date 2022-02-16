Samsung now offers 4 years of Android updates to these devices

Samsung today announced that it will offer up to four generations of One UI and Android OS updates on select devices.

This announcement is an improvement over the three years of updates the company has promised so far, and ensures that millions of Galaxy users will have access to the latest software features.

Samsung is also offering four years of updates for One UI Watch and Wear OS Powered by Samsung, ensuring users can enjoy the latest Watch experiences.

In addition to offering extended updates to One UI, Samsung will now provide up to five years of security updates to help protect select Galaxy devices.

Eligible Galaxy devices that will receive four years of One UI updates and five years of security updates are:

Galaxy S smartphones: Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra as well as Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S21 FE and upcoming Galaxy S series devices.

Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 and upcoming Galaxy Z series devices

Galaxy TabS8, S8+, S8 Ultra and upcoming Galaxy Tab S series devices.

Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic and upcoming Galaxy Watch series devices.

Galaxy devices that are not eligible to receive four generations of One UI updates will continue to receive a maximum of three generations of One UI updates, an improvement over the two generations previously offered.