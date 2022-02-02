Search here...
Samsung, new goal: to integrate the S Pen into the folded leaflets, even “Z-shaped” | Patent

By: Abraham

That of the multi foldable or folding “to Z”, therefore with two hinges, is a fascinating project in itself, on which it seems that Samsung is already working. Evidently, however, in Seoul they cultivate the ambition to do things big, no matter how complicated the development gets. The idea that circulates in the corridors of Samsung is of obtain an internal housing for the S Pen, idea supported by a patent just approved by Wipo, the international patent office.

The final goal, at this point, seems to be to reincarnate the late Galaxy Note in two very different proposals: on the one hand a device with a traditional form factor, on the other a a much more daring and futuristic product like a multi foldable, with both that would be united by an internal compartment in which to store the nib when not needed. In all likelihood, Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the first in the series to look more like the predecessors to the beloved Galaxy Note thanks to the presence of the compartment, while in the future the same fate seems to affect the Galaxy Z. Everything would return.

A multi foldable would also be more in line with the spirit of “advanced notepad” of the Galaxy Note: the use of two hinges would allow to obtain, with the same dimensions (thickness excluded, of course) a screen much more similar in width to that of a tablet. Furthermore, with this architecture, the company could save the second external display that characterizes the current folding ones such as Galaxy Z Fold3, by virtue of the second hinge that would leave part of the “main” screen facing outwards.

In the Samsung patent explains that the S Pen would be magnetically held inside the housing, in the vicinity of which there is a coil for wireless charging of the pen itself: this would be the S Pen Pro and not the “traditional” one, without battery and therefore does not require recharging. It should be noted that not all patents (indeed, very few) come to fruition, and even if this seems quite concrete, there is no guarantee that Samsung is really working to bring a similar solution to the market. Certainly, however, this is what most of the nib lovers wish.

Google removes the Parler app from the Google Play Store

Abraham

