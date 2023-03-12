5G News
Samsung, new firmware tests for Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 4

Samsung, new firmware tests for Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 4

Android

Published on

By Abraham
While the entire audience of the top of the range still covered by support is getting the One UI 5.1 of the Galaxy S23 within a few days, Samsung is already testing a new firmware for the latest generation of Galaxy Z. We say it right away: it is possible that the build is not exclusive to Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip 4, but that it is simply being tested on them while working on the development of the equivalent for previous generations, as well as it is said that the firmware contains visible news.

Maybe it’s a firmware that will have to put one patch on some bug or critical issue emerged with the One UI 5.1, and to confirm this hypothesis is the extremely short period of time between this discovery and the rollout of the latest One UI on the two fourth-generation Galaxy Zs. In short, the information we have at the moment is very little to frame the story well. We know an enthusiast has dug it up these builds on samsung servers:

  • F721NKSU1DWB9/F721NOKR1DWB9/F721NKSU1CWAA for Samsung SM-F721N, which is the acronym of Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • F936NKSU1DWB9/F936NOKR1DWB9/F936NKSU1CWAA for Samsung SM-F936N, i.e. Galaxy Z Fold 4

both for the Korean variants. If it were actually in development to remedy some oversight / problem that emerged with One UI 5.1 we should know it as One UI 5.1.1, otherwise we could also go further with the numbering. According to colleagues from sammobile.com the chances that it is instead of a quite heavy firmware on the front of the changes they are quite concrete. The current build for Galaxy Z Fold 4 (in Korea) is the F936NKSU1CWB1while the one just discovered is the F936NKSU1DWB9.

Pixel Pass in Europe, here we are: registered trademark for the all in one subscription

According to their reading, the progress of the fourth to last letter “indicates a major update to One UI or Android”. Is it possible that another substantial update to the One UI is about to arrive relatively quickly compared to the last one?

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available online from eBay at 693 euros.
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available online from Multibrandproject at 1.213 euros or from eBay to 1.285 euros. The value for money is Good and it is the best device in this price range.

(updated February 22, 2023, 7:00 pm)

