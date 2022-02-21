Samsung Neo QLED 2022, the new Samsung televisions will arrive in Spain

The South Korean giant has confirmed the arrival in Spain of the Samsung Neo QLED 2022, a new smart tv series that maintains the most important keys of the previous generation, something that, taking into account all the awards that said generation received, we must interpret positively, without a doubt.

At the design level, the Samsung Neo QLED 2022 series maintains a focus remarkably minimalist and elegant, in which minimal borders stand out that achieve absolute immersion on its impressive screen. And speaking of their screen, these new smart TVs use a panel based on mini LEDs, that have been improved and are supported by Quantum Matrix Technology Pro, which controls these mini LEDs to the millimeter.

This new generation of smart TVs from Samsung offers resolution up to 8K (UHDV), which is equivalent to a total of 33.17 million pixels, and features 14-bit HDR, which greatly improves the rendering of scenes with high contrasts of dark and bright hues. The heart of the Samsung Neo QLED 2022 is a new neural processor using artificial intelligence to greatly improve image quality.

With the Samsung Neo QLED 2022, the South Korean giant has taken maximum care of both design and image quality, and has also included advanced features that will significantly improve our experience, but the sound section has not been far behind. In this sense, the integration of multidirectional speakers, the integration of Dolby Atmos technology and its power of up to 90 watts. To raise the bar even further, Samsung has included Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+), a technology that directs sound to move around the room by simulating how objects on the screen move.

The Samsung Neo QLED 2022 offers an outstanding set of features, but this is not all. samsung too has improved the Smart TV experience, thanks to the integrated Smart Hub and the SmartThings app. To better understand its value, nothing better than a concrete example: if you are a fan of video games, with Samsung Gaming Hub you will enjoy a specific interface for games that facilitates access and control of aspects as important as ultra-fast response time (low input lag) and the refresh rate of up to 144 Hz under 4K resolution. On the other hand, its HDMI 2.1 connection means that these new TVs are ready for the new generation of consoles.

Samsung Neo QLED 2022: Models and availability

In total, Samsung has confirmed six different series that will bring your new QLED smart TVs to life. Here is a complete list with all your keys:

QN900B series, Neo QLED 8K.

QN800B series, Neo QLED 8K.

QN700B series, Neo QLED 8K.

QN95B series, Neo QLED 4K.

QN90B series, Neo QLED 4K.

QN85B series, Neo QLED 4K.

The cheapest models will have a size of 43 inchesand the top of the range will reach impressive 98 inches. We do not yet have details on the sale prices, but we know that they will be available from 7 of March.

If you want to get one, and you want to be one of the first to get the new Samsung Neo QLED 2022, you can sign up for the pre-purchase promotion that Samsung has opened and you will also get a discount of up to 300 euros.