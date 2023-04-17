Samsung negotiates with Microsoft to make Bing the default search engine on its Galaxy devices

- Advertisement -

Samsung is currently in negotiations with Microsoft to make Bing the default search engine on its Galaxy devices. This includes Android-based smartphones and tablets. Google learned of the talks between Samsung and Microsoft and that the South Korean firm was considering switching to Bing for its devices. As The New York Times points out, Google strongly believes that Samsung’s preference for Microsoft Bing as the default search engine for its Galaxy devices is due to the AI ​​features it offers. And the fact that Samsung is already considering the switch to Bing has put Google in “panic” mode. After the recent launch of Bing’s conversational chat, powered by ChatGPT, Google is having a hard time. Google is rushing to introduce and update its current search engine with AI features. It will reportedly be known as Project “Magi” and is said to provide a much more personalized experience than the company’s current service. Google currently has more than 160 designers, engineers, executives, and other staff working on the “Magi” project. Last week, employees were invited to test the waters for Google’s ‘Magi’ AI in its search engine with a possible May 2023 launch, which sounds like I/O 2023. Chances are Samsung will jump ship Microsoft’s over Google’s, but only if Google manages to bring something lucrative to the table (like lower prices for Google Mobile Services licenses). At launch, Magi will come with limited features, with more features coming this fall. In addition, the launch will be only in the United States, with a maximum of one million users. Later, at the end of the year, it will be expanded to 30 million users.