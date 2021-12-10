Samsung MX, new name of the mobile division of the South Korean giant

Samsung Electronics has announced today a change in the name of its mobility division, which goes from being Mobile Communications to MX (Mobile Experience in English).

The change takes effect today, December 10, 2021, and, according to the company, “Marks the beginning of the next Galaxy chapter, built on the company’s philosophy of open innovation and its dedication to making customer experiences a top priority.”

The new title emphasizes Samsung’s user-centric approach that goes beyond mobile, underscoring its commitment to proactively address the rapidly changing business environment and focus its products and services to meet the diverse real needs of its customers.

On the other hand, Samsung also announced that it will return to the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 in Las Vegas in full force, with a presentation scheduled for the January 4th, at 6:30 p.m. (Pacific time).

At the event, new products and services will be presented, and the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be one of the announcements.