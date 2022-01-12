samsung might have decided not to use the exynos 2200 on the galaxy s22 series

In the coming weeks, Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S22 series, which we hope will come with new functionalities and improvements.

Something we look forward to is the new Exynos 2200 chipset, which should be the first Exynos chipset to feature the use of AMD graphics.

This sounds very encouraging, as AMD’s Radeon GPUs are very popular with PC gamers, so AMD’s technology can be expected to deliver great graphics performance. Unfortunately, that may not be the case anymore.

According to a report by Sammobile and various posts on Twitter, Samsung could have decided not to use the Exynos 2200 on the Galaxy S22 series.

The chip could debut later this year, according to some reports. At the moment, there is nothing confirmed, but perhaps the first results of the Exynos 2200 have not lived up to expectations.

Regardless, rumors suggest that the Galaxy S22 series could be announced next month, so we should know more soon.