Samsung Message Guard: This is how the new Galaxy S23 are protected from malware that arrives via message

Samsung Message Guard: This is how the new Galaxy S23 are protected from malware that arrives via message

Mobile Samsung

Published on

By Abraham
Although everyone knows not to open links or attachments received from a suspicious source, that does not guarantee security as cybercriminals are constantly exploring new attack methods. The mere fact that the terminal receives an image may already be enough for it to be compromised, even without you touching your phone. Someone can thus have access to all our content, reading messages, browsing our gallery, copying bank details, etc. Zero-click attacks are just the latest threat in an era of increasing cybercrime targeting user data. According to a recent study, one in three consumers worldwide has been the victim of a personal data breach. Data breaches are becoming more common, with rates more than tripling between 2013 and 2021.

Samsung Galaxy smartphones offer protection with the Samsung Knox platform, so users are already protected against attacks with video and audio formats. Now, Samsung has announced Samsung Message Guard, which takes that security a step further by proactively protecting your device, limiting exposure to invisible threats disguised as image attachments. This security solution currently works on Samsung Messages and Messages by Google. In line with Samsung’s philosophy of open collaboration, a software update will be released later so that Samsung Message Guard will also protect you in third-party messaging applications. Samsung Message Guard is a kind of virtual quarantine. When an image file arrives, it is trapped and isolated from the rest of the device. This prevents malicious code from accessing your phone’s files or interacting with its operating system. Samsung Message Guard checks the file bit by bit and processes it in a controlled environment to ensure that it cannot infect the rest of the device.

Simply put, Samsung Message Guard automatically neutralizes any potential threats hidden in image files before they have a chance to do any harm to you. Furthermore, it runs silently and virtually invisibly in the background and does not need to be activated by the user. Samsung Message Guard is a fix for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which will be gradually rolled out to other Galaxy smartphones and tablets later this year.

