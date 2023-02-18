Samsung Message Guard secures our Galaxy: what it is and how it works

- Advertisement -

Samsung improve the level of protection of Galaxy smartphones against zero-click exploits with Message Guard a tool available both on the proprietary Messages app and on Google Messages which “takes security to the next level by proactively protecting your device, limiting exposure to invisible threats masquerading as image attachments“.

Samsung Message Guard is defined by the South Korean company as a sort of virtual quarantineone sandbox in which the received image is isolated from the rest of the device so as to prevent any malicious code from coming into contact with the smartphone files or with the operating system. The tool checks “bit by bit” in a “controlled environment“.

- Advertisement -

Samsung Message Guard protects files with PNG, JPG/JPEG, GIF, ICO, WEBP, BMP, WBMP format.

Its peculiarity is that it works in the background, silently, without the user noticing anything. Message Guard is activated by default e it does not replace Samsung Knox:

Samsung Galaxy devices already provide privacy and security protections […] thanks to Samsung Knox. This provides end-to-end protection across every layer of hardware and software, as well as real-time threat detection.

Samsung Message Guard is available on the new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra, during the year it will be released via software update to all smartphones with One UI 5.1 and later versions.

- Advertisement -

1212 €

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available online from Bpm power at 1.105 euros . The value for money is discreet and it is the best device in this price range.

. The value for money is and it is the best device in this price range. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is available online from Bpm power at 978 euros or from Unieuro a 1.105 euros . The value for money is discreet but it is the best device in this price range.

or from Unieuro a . The value for money is but it is the best device in this price range. Samsung Galaxy S23 is available online from Multibrandproject at 739 euros or from eBay to 829 euros. The value for money is discreet . There are 23 top models.

(updated February 17, 2023, 6:00 pm)