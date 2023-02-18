5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsSamsungSamsung Message Guard secures our Galaxy: what it is and how it...

Samsung Message Guard secures our Galaxy: what it is and how it works

Android

Published on

By Abraham
samsung message guard secures our galaxy: what it is and
samsung message guard secures our galaxy: what it is and
- Advertisement -

Samsung improve the level of protection of Galaxy smartphones against zero-click exploits with Message Guard a tool available both on the proprietary Messages app and on Google Messages which “takes security to the next level by proactively protecting your device, limiting exposure to invisible threats masquerading as image attachments“.

Samsung Message Guard is defined by the South Korean company as a sort of virtual quarantineone sandbox in which the received image is isolated from the rest of the device so as to prevent any malicious code from coming into contact with the smartphone files or with the operating system. The tool checks “bit by bit” in a “controlled environment“.

Message Guard,secures our Galaxy

- Advertisement -

Samsung Message Guard protects files with PNG, JPG/JPEG, GIF, ICO, WEBP, BMP, WBMP format.

Its peculiarity is that it works in the background, silently, without the user noticing anything. Message Guard is activated by default e it does not replace Samsung Knox:

Samsung Galaxy devices already provide privacy and security protections […] thanks to Samsung Knox. This provides end-to-end protection across every layer of hardware and software, as well as real-time threat detection.

Samsung Message Guard is available on the new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra, during the year it will be released via software update to all smartphones with One UI 5.1 and later versions.

- Advertisement -

1212 

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available online from Bpm power at 1.105 euros. The value for money is discreet and it is the best device in this price range.
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is available online from Bpm power at 978 euros or from Unieuro a 1.105 euros. The value for money is discreet but it is the best device in this price range.
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 is available online from Multibrandproject at 739 euros or from eBay to 829 euros. The value for money is discreet. There are 23 top models.

(updated February 17, 2023, 6:00 pm)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Nothing Phone (1), there is Android 13! Up performance and down consumption, that’s why

Took much longer than expected Android 13 to arrive up Nothing Phone (1)but the...
Latest news

Mississippi Goddamn | The Nation

Follow The Nation Get Email Updates Sign up for our free daily newsletter, along with occasional...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.