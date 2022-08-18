Samsung may launch up to 34% denser NAND flash memory chips in 2022

Samsung is preparing to a new generation of NAND that should increase the speed of memories. This Wednesday (17), the Business Korea published a report that reveals more details about the technology developed by the South Korean manufacturer, adding that the first products should arrive in 2022. According to the website, Samsung is ready to start producing 3D NAND flash memory with 236 layers using its “Extreme 2-stack” technique. That means the company will increase the amount of layers by 34% in NAND modulesas the current generation still uses the 176 overlay setting.

Increasing the number of layers on a NAND flash memory chip allows manufacturers to offer more storage capacity without having to expand the area of ​​the component, such as a thumb drive or SSD, which has standardized form factors and cannot be sized without affecting the compatibility. In addition, the technique eliminates the need to manage multiple simultaneously in high-capacity storage, allowing drive controllers to work more efficiently. Phison demonstrated its E26 controller operating on Micron's 232-layer NAND memory, lavishing speed records.

SK Hynix, one of Samsung’s big rivals, is also planning to launch 236-layer NAND memories, denoting a new standard that should hit the market. With data referring to the 1st quarter of 2022, the South Korean dominates this market with 35.3% of share and Kioxia is vice-leader with 18.9%. The technology should open more doors to the “new age of computing” that aims to take the combination of speed and efficiency to new levels with the support of technologies such as 5th generation PCI Express and increasingly advanced lithographs.

