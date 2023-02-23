Samsung may launch Galaxy Tab S9 line with IP67 certification in 2023

Update (02/23/2023) – MR

Samsung’s flagship tablets didn’t come with IP67 certification for resistance to liquids and dust. However, this could change in 2023, according to exclusive information from SamMobile. Apparently, the South Korean Galaxy Tab S9 line will come with certification, a long-standing desire of many consumers.

In the past, some tablets in the Active line came with certifications for resistance to liquids, but none of the company’s flagship tablets had it. This was considered unusual, especially when even the South Korean folding devices had the certification, but not the Galaxy Tab S8 series. - Advertisement - The problem is that when we stop to reflect, it is strange that a more complex device like a foldable one comes with resistance to liquids, but the latest generation tablets do not. Anyway, Samsung would be considering fixing this flaw by bringing IP67 certification to the Galaxy Tab S9 line.

However, according to SamMobile, this is not right. At the moment, the South Korean evaluates the idea, but it is not uncommon for her to change her mind. For example, it was almost certain that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 would bring space for the S-Pen, but it seems that the South Korean has given up on that plan. The Galaxy Tab S9 line is eagerly awaited and could bring the best Android tablets of 2023. The addition of IP67 certification would make it even more attractive and one of the top on the market. According to rumors, the launch of the flagship series has been delayed and should not happen before the second half of 2023.

Original text – 10/06/2022

Samsung may delay launch of Galaxy Tab S9 line, says new rumor

Samsung may change release schedule for Galaxy Tab S9 line and tablets should not hit the market in the first quarter of next year. The information was confirmed by The Elec. - Advertisement - According to people who work at Samsung, the change is happening because the manufacturer has postponed the development of new tablets. This change in Samsung’s positioning is happening because the company noticed that there is a drop in the global demand for IT equipment. In addition, high inflation and the crisis in the Eurozone have made demand for tablets and other electronic devices drop.