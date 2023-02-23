Samsung may expand foldable phone lineup with new Galaxy Z Flex and Ultra models

Samsung may expand its foldable smartphone lineup to respond to growing competition from Chinese brands. The information began to circulate this Thursday and comes from people who work with executives of the South Korean manufacturer.

According to this rumor, the Samsung may launch up to four unpublished folding smartphones within the Galaxy Z line, and the presentation of the devices should only happen after 2024.

The most important foldable on the list is the future Galaxy Z Flex, as it will be the first on the market to have a tri-fold display. The intention is to make the device even more compact and at the same time provide a large display for anyone looking for a work tool.