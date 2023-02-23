Samsung may expand foldable phone lineup with new Galaxy Z Flex and Ultra models

Samsung may expand its foldable smartphone lineup to respond to growing competition from Chinese brands. The information began to circulate this Thursday and comes from people who work with executives of the South Korean manufacturer.
According to this rumor, the Samsung may launch up to four unpublished folding smartphones within the Galaxy Z line, and the presentation of the devices should only happen after 2024.
The most important foldable on the list is the future Galaxy Z Flex, as it will be the first on the market to have a tri-fold display. The intention is to make the device even more compact and at the same time provide a large display for anyone looking for a work tool.
Another device that is being studied by Samsung is the Galaxy Z Tab, and its proposal is to have an expandable panel to the sides. This can make the device work as a tablet, despite being advertised as a smartphone.
Two handsets from the traditional Z Fold and Flip line complete the list, but with the Ultra finish. These models tend to be more powerful and an example of this is that the first can have a panel with 4K resolution and the second reach 2K.
Finally, there are reports that Samsung has also been working on Galaxy K devices to replace some devices in the Galaxy A line, but everything is still rumors.
This is because Samsung has not officially commented on the matter.
