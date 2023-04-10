Samsung may be developing Exynos 2500 with GPU optimized by AMD

Samsung has its own line of mobile processors through Exynos. In flagship lines, the South Korean used Snapdragon and Exynos platforms in the past to equip cell phones. After the disappointment with the Exynos 2200, Samsung brought the Galaxy S23 line only with custom Snapdragon platforms in partnership with Qualcomm. According to a leak, the South Korean would be planning to bring a new Exynos with GPU optimized by AMD in the Galaxy S25 line.

Informant @Tech_Reve alleges that Samsung and AMD are working together on a new GPU for the alleged Exynos 2500. It will be based on Radeon technology and is part of the agreement between the two companies revealed last week. Previously, several rumors suggested that Samsung was working on a custom processor and that seems to be the case, especially with the renewed deal with AMD. Apparently, Samsung wants to be independent with its chipsets, just like Apple is.

Samsung is also working with AMD on a GPU for the Exynos 2500 (tentative), a high-performance chip for Galaxy. However, it will be based on AMD's IP but will focus on 'catching optimization' — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) April 9, 2023