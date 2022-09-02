Samsung markets the Galaxy A23 5G as a mid-range ‘killer’

- Advertisement -

The previous announcement of the A23 5G was overshadowed by the presentation of the new generation of Samsung folding phones. Now, the South Korean giant announces the launch, complete specifications and price of a very interesting model for the very competitive mid- of smartphones.

It must be remembered that although the foldable or the high-end ones occupy most of the media interest, they are not the best mobile phones that a user can acquire thinking about the ideal relationship between features and price. Here comes a Samsung A series with many models to choose from and that we especially like for its quality finishes, decent performance, good cameras, reasonable prices and the support of the world’s leading mobile manufacturer.

Galaxy A23 5G, a good exponent of the mid-range

The terminal is based on an LCD screen 6.6-inch Infinity-V diagonal with FHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Its engine has been updated to a Snapdragon 695 that, in addition to greater processing and graphic performance, enables it to work with 5G networks.

Its memory and storage configuration are not bad at all, with the option of mounting 4, 6 or 8 GB of RAM, while for storage it offers 64 or 128 GB, supported by microSD cards up to 1TB.

The camera system, always important in a smartphone, suggests that With this mobile you can take good captures. The main camera mounts a quad sensor, headed by a 50MP one with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilization. Alongside it is a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle, plus a pair of 2-megapixel modules for macro and depth. The front camera for selfies has an 8MP F2.2 sensor.

The battery is another component of interest and that of the new A23 has a capacity of 5,000mAh with 25W fast charge.

Price and availability

With Android 12 pre-installed and Samsung’s One UI user interface on top, and with color finishes to choose from pink, white, black or blue, the Galaxy A23 5G is now available in some regions such as the United States at a price of $299. Slightly higher than expected, although attractive for what it offers. It should be available on the international market in the coming weeks.