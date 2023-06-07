Samsung makes it official when its new foldables will arrive, it will be in the summer

- Advertisement -

has ly announced that it is going to host its second Unpacked event of the year 2023-. It will be, specifically, in the month of July. Everything indicates that in this case it will be the next-generation folding phones that will have the greatest weight in the event. The models that it will probably include will be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 phones. In addition, it is normal that along with these terminals the new bets in the Galaxy Watch 6 smartwatch market will also and, most likely, the Galaxy Tab S9 tablet. In other words, the Asian company’s way of working in recent years has been maintained. Samsung bets will come from Korea In a statement it has been detailed that Samsung Unpacked will take place at the COEX in Samseong-dong, Gangnam district, in Seoul. This is in stark contrast to the 2023 Unpacked event in San Francisco, where the Galaxy S23 was unveiled – and also to previous editions of the event that were held at different locations in the US and Europe. In other words, everything is going to focus on the manufacturer’s native country. The exact date has not been specified at the moment, beyond the fact that everything will happen at the end of the aforementioned month of July. If you have to bet on a specific date, everything indicates that the event will begin on July 26 – a few weeks earlier compared to the usual time in recent years. Some details of the new devices Apart from the next generation of folding devices, Samsung did not provide details on what other products will be available, although there are indications that the new Galaxy Tab S9 tablet will be presented, which will stand out for its great resistance. At the same time, it is very likely that the Galaxy Watch 6 smartwatch will be introduced which will bring back the rotating bezel. As for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, expect the full-size foldable smartphone to arrive with a teardrop hinge that will allow the panels to fold completely flat. This shape could be shared by the smaller clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 5. Furthermore, this new type of component could also allow Samsung to add water and dust resistance to its foldable devices. Furthermore, the duo of Galaxy foldable devices are expected to be powered by an upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which will also be found in the Galaxy Tab S9. All products are expected to launch with the Android 13 operating system out of the box before a planned update to Android 14. >