Samsung makes it more difficult for MacBooks: the Galaxy Book3 are already in Spain

Alongside the Galaxy S23 phones, the company announced a new range of laptops that come to the market with the intention of competing with anyone, including Apple’s MacBooks. Well then, three of the models made official by Samsung are already a reality in Spain and, therefore, it is possible to buy them in our country.

The equipment that from today it is possible to obtain are the following: Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, Book3 Pro and Book3 360. All of them include the Windows 11 operating system from Microsoft, so you can take advantage of them from minute one because there is a wide ecosystem of applications available for all kinds of tasks (from multimedia creation to games). That is, compatibility problems you will not have.

Some of the features that these laptops have

Obviously, there are differences in some sections, but the new members of the Korean company’s range of laptops share some characteristics that make them all a formidable choice. So, for example, they include Dynamic AMOLED panels so that the image quality is excellent… and always with a Full HD resolution so that the definition is very high -and they do not lack a frequency of 120Hz so that everything can be seen with great stability. By the way, the 360 ​​models are convertible.

On the other hand, the processors inside are all of them from Intelspecifically 13th generation Core i5 or i7. This ensures that the performance that is achieved is high in all kinds of situations -and, also, that the models we are talking about have the EVO certificate from the chip manufacturer that confirms that they are very reliable equipment-. As for the graphics card, the laptops that are on sale today all use the same iris xe from Intel itself.

With great connectivity where WiFi 6E is not lacking and several USB Type C ports, the new Samsung Galaxy Book3 has a striking design where it stands out that they are very thin (with figures that remain at 20 millimeters). This means that its weight is always very low, with marks that always situate about a kilo. Therefore, they are ideal laptops to be used in extreme mobility conditions.

Prices of these Samsung laptops

We leave you the prices that these equipments have right now on the manufacturer’s website, and that it has initial promotions like the gift of Galaxy Buds 2 headphones or variable savings if the old device you use today is delivered. This is what you have to pay for each of them:

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360: from 2,099 euros

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: from 1,999 euros

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360: from 1,499 euros

>